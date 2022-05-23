Entertainment

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome second daughter; name REVEALED

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 23, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are now parents to another daughter!

In a piece of exciting news, Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and his wife and writer Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their second daughter. Announcing the arrival of their newborn, the couple also shared her name online. The baby has been named Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. After tying the knot in June 2019, Pratt and Schwarzenegger became parents for the first time in August 2020. Congratulations!

Quote 'We feel beyond blessed and grateful'

The couple shared a picture on their Instagram handles, which had their newborn's name written on it. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris," they captioned the picture. According to the post, the baby was born on May 21.

History Schwarzenegger openly addressed her second pregnancy in March

The reports of Pratt and Schwarzenegger's second pregnancy surfaced in December 2021. And, Schwarzenegger went on to openly address it in March earlier this year. In an Instagram video, she said, "Preggo mamas [pregnant mothers] tell me if you, too, can only drink ice-cold water (sic)." Notably, the celebrity couple's first child Lyla Maria is also a daughter.

Details Don't expect any baby photos though

Most likely, the couple would not post pictures of the little one' though. They have not yet revealed their first daughter's image. Talking about the decision, Schwarzenegger had said, "It's something that's really important for us to give to our kids." They want to be able to give them that "privacy, and not show much of them on social media."

Cinema Meanwhile, Pratt awaits release of 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Pratt was earlier married to actor Anna Faris, with whom he co-parents a nine-year-old son, Jack. On the work front, Pratt is presently awaiting the release of the conclusion to the Jurassic World film series, titled Jurassic World: Dominion. The actor will be reprising the role of Owen Grady in it. The film is set to hit the big screens on June 10.