Third time's a charm: Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker got married, again!

Written by Isha Sharma May 23, 2022, 02:50 pm 3 min read

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are married, for the third time. (Photo credit: Instagram/@travisbarker)

The third time's a charm for reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker. For, the couple got married a third time on Sunday, rounding off their nuptials in Portofino, Italy. They exchanged vows at a villa called L'Olivetta, followed by a reception at a 16th-century castle, Castello Brown. Before this, the celebrity pair had had a practice wedding and a legal one.

Details What did the couple look like?

In the slew of photos posted on Instagram by the couple, Kardashian (43) looked ravishing in a gleaming white mini-dress and a stunning floor-length veil. Barker (46), on the other hand, looked suave in a classic black suit. Per People, the wedding attires were designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Numerous candles, red roses, and a Madonna and Child painting further enhanced the backdrop's vibrance.

Reception Reception party raged on till late night

Reportedly, the high-profile couple's reception went on till the wee hours of the morning at Castello Brown. Italian operatic tenor, Andrea Bocelli, performed I Found My Love in Portofino. Reports suggest that this was followed by "cabaret-style acts orchestrated by Dolce & Gabbana." Musician and wedding guest Machine Gun Kelly apparently gave an impromptu performance while his fiancee actor Megan Fox rooted for him.

Family Who's who of both families attended festivities

While the previous ceremonies were relatively private and didn't see much participation from the Kardashian-Barker clan, the latest ceremony was diametrically different. Kardashian's sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were snapped during a pre-wedding dinner on Friday, and Barker's children, Alabama and Landon, were present, too. A visibly excited Alabama also went live on Instagram later on and shared glimpses from the after-wedding party.

Timeline Kardashian and Barker have had a whirlwind romance

News that Barker had swept Kardashian off her feet began doing rounds around December 2020. Before that, they were reportedly family friends for a long while. The much-in-love couple is known for regularly proclaiming their love for each other and their social media accounts brim with public displays of affection. She had once said, "[Barker] is like nobody that I have ever known."

Information Both have been in serious relationships before

Before Barker, Kardashian was in a relationship with Scott Michael Disick, who was also seen in the long-running reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They have three children together: sons Mason Dash and Reign Aston, and daughter Penelope Scotland. The couple split in 2015. Meanwhile, Barker has been married twice prior to this—to Melissa Kennedy (2001-2002) and Shanna Moakler (2004-2008).