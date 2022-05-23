Entertainment

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Karan Johar accused of copying Pakistani song

Written by Isha Sharma May 23, 2022, 02:25 pm 3 min read

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is caught in fresh controversy. (Photo credit: Twitter/karanjohar)

Just a day after its trailer launch, Karan Johar's Jug Jugg Jeeyo has found itself mired in controversy. Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has accused Dharma Productions of plagiarizing his song, Nach Punjaban in the upcoming Hindi film. Haq added that it was the sixth time that his work has been lifted off sans credits, though it remains unclear if he specifically meant Bollywood.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, the family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo intends to put a spin on usual Hindi family dramas.

It marks the comeback of veteran actor Neetu Singh and the debut collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Slated to release on June 24, Nach Punjaban was heard playing in the trailer of the Raj Mehta directorial.

An enraged Haq took to Twitter to slam the makers on Sunday. In a series of tweets, he wrote, "I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages." Tagging Dharma and Johar, he wrote that the song hasn't been licensed to anyone, and producers like Johar should not copy songs.

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

Soon after the tweets were shared, these started spreading like wildfire, earning support from Pakistanis and Indians alike. Showing solidarity with the 53-year-old, a Twitter user wrote, "Please don't leave them this time. We are with you." Instagram users have also left angry comments on the production house's page, asking the makers to "give the singer his due credit" and "make your own songs."

This isn't all. Shortly after Haq's statements spread online, the production house faced charges of stealing the basic plot for the multi-starrer as well. A Twitter user named Vishal A Singh claimed that Dharma Productions have used his registered story, Bunny Rani, to make Jug Jugg Jeeyo. But he hasn't been given any credits. Singh has threatened to lodge a complaint soon.

Please read extract of the synopsis of #BunnyRani I had mailed to @DharmaMovies in Feb 2020. And then go on to watch the #JugJuggJeeyo trailer and judge by yourself. 🙏https://t.co/c4oxhOZH80 pic.twitter.com/etonIJ2DyT — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) May 22, 2022

This isn't the first time a Dharma Productions film has found itself being accused of cheating. His 2016 romantic flick Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, remembered for its multiple chartbusters, had found itself in hot waters, too. Several music aficionados had highlighted how Pritam Chakraborty's composition Bulleya sounded like a rip-off of Papa Roach's Last Resort. Johar has not yet commented on the latest issue.