Rajkummar Rao replaces Kartik in Sharan Sharma's next, Janhvi joins

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 09:30 pm

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor shared screen together in horror-flick, 'Roohi'

Janhvi Kapoor, who was praised for her performance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is collaborating with its director again. Sharan Sharma had helmed the 2020 flick, which was his debut venture. The two are coming together for an untitled project that will also star Rajkummar Rao, with whom Kapoor had worked in Roohi. This vehicle will be set against the backdrop of cricket.

Details

Movie to go on floors by this year end

Informing about the movie, a source told Pinkvilla, "Both Rajkummar and Janhvi will be seen as cricketers in the film and will be training to learn the sport later this year." Like many Bollywood films, this one is also going to be "a fictional tale loaded with emotions and feel-good elements." The makers will begin its filming by the end of this year.

Observation

'Both the leads play same sport': Sounding similar to 'Sultan'?

In Kapoor-Rao's flick, both the actors will play the same sport. Doesn't it sound familiar? The 2016 sports drama, Sultan, starred Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma as wrestlers. Then, in 2018, Diljit Dosanjh played a hockey player in Soorma, so did his co-star Taapsee Pannu. But, the films only focused on the male leads. Will it be the same in Sharma's directorial? Let's see.

Information

This project is being backed by Karan Johar

Notably, this film, backed by Karan Johar, was supposed to have Kartik Aaryan in the lead. He, in fact, had started prepping for it. But following the Dostana 2 fallout, Johar kicked Aaryan out of this film too, replacing him with the Stree actor.

Project

Kapoor will begin Sharma's movie after wrapping 'Helen'

Before Sharma's flick, the Dhadak actress will complete the shooting of her father, Boney Kapoor's production, Helen. It is a remake of a Malayalam thriller-drama, which starred Anna Ben and Lal. Kapoor also has Johar's Dostana 2 in her kitty. This movie made headlines when Dharma Productions announced the removal of Aaryan from the film. Apparently, he had a fallout with Kapoor.

Upcoming Movies

On the other hand, Rao's plate is full with projects

Meanwhile, Rao, recently seen in The White Tiger, an Oscar-nominated film, alongside Priyanka Chopra, has his plate full with projects. Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling with Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi, and Abhishek Jain's directorial — Hum Do Hamare Do are some of his upcoming projects. He will also appear in Badhaai Do and the remake of Telugu film, HIT, alongside Sanya Malhotra.