Kerala HC to hear Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail plea today

Court will hear sexual assault accused Vijay Babu's bail plea on Monday.

The Kerala High Court will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu on Monday. Babu, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a female actor, filed the plea on April 29. Further, Kochi Police is planning to issue a Red Corner Notice against him if the actor does not surrender by Tuesday. Trigger Warning: Mention of sexual assault.

Context Why does this story matter?

The actor has been accused on two accounts—sexual assault of a female actor and revealing the victim's name on social media during one of his Facebook live sessions.

After the sexual assault allegation, Babu stated that the victim befriended him only for her professional benefit.

When he could not yield her roles in any movies, she apparently decided to file a case against him.

Information Red Corner Notice might get issued. What is it?

While we don't know what is awaiting Babu at the trial, he is looking at getting a Red Corner Notice issued against him. This notice is issued to seek a provisional arrest of an accused so that they can be extruded back to their home country. Once it's issued, photographs along with the case details appear on The International Criminal Police Organization's (INTERPOL's) website.

Trajectory Babu is believed to have fled to Georgia

Currently, the police are of the opinion that Babu is hiding in Georgia. Before this, reports had suggested the actor had escaped to Dubai to avoid arrest. Apparently, Babu had earlier written an email stating that he would appear before the police. But when he failed to do so, Kochi City Police asked the Ministry of External Affairs to cancel his passport.

History What really happened in the case?

To brief you, a Malayalam actor accused Babu of sexual exploitation and assault. She lodged a police complaint on April 22, alleging she was tortured and raped by Babu at his Ernakulam apartment on the pretext of offering opportunities in the film industry. Thereafter, another woman came out to level assault allegations against him. Allegedly, he had tried to kiss the woman without consent.