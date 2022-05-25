Entertainment

'After 17 years, two children,' Hansal Mehta marries Safeena Husain

'After 17 years, two children,' Hansal Mehta marries Safeena Husain

Written by Isha Sharma May 25, 2022, 01:53 pm 3 min read

Director Hansal Mehta is now married! (Photo credit: Twitter/@mehtahansal)

Director-producer Hansal Mehta has gotten hitched to his longtime partner Safeena Husain in a close-knit ceremony in San Francisco, California. On Wednesday, Mehta took to social media to share the happy news with his colleagues and netizens. He also shared several pictures. The caption read: "After 17 years, two children, we decided to get married." Congratulations to the pair!

Details 'This was impromptu and unplanned,' revealed Mehta

Mehta, who is credited with stellar projects such as Omerta and Scam 1992, posted a slew of fun-filled pictures that oozed love and warmth. The photographs were accompanied by emotional words. "As always, this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and [if not] for this little ceremony, they would have never been said." "Ultimately, love prevails over all else."

Ceremony What did they wear on the special day?

Donning sober outfits, the much-in-love couple looked resplendent in the pictures. While Mehta went for a T-shirt and denim, Hussain looked ravishing in a pink suit. In addition to the images, he also shared a few snaps on his Instagram stories. Interestingly, one of them was captioned: "Modern Love," a nod to the Prime Video anthology Modern Love, where Mehta directed the episode Baai.

Congratulatory messages Colleagues flooded Mehta with best wishes online

Rajkummar Rao, a regular collaborator of Mehta, commented on the latter's Instagram post, "Congratulations my favorite couple. You guys complete each other." Manoj Bajpayee, who has worked with the director in the biographical drama Aligarh, also wished him well, writing, "Wow! Wow! Congratulations and best wishes to you lovelies." Huma Qureshi, Anubhav Sinha, and Pratik Babbar were also quick to wish the newlyweds.

Know more Who is Safeena Husain?

Husain is a well-known name in the philanthropic corridors and heads Educate Girls, a nonprofit organization that works toward female education and empowerment. An alum of the London School of Economics, she was felicitated with the NITI Aayog Women Transforming India Award in 2017. She is the daughter of late actor Yusuf Hussain (Shahid, Dhoom 2) who passed away in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Work updates What's new for Mehta on work front?

Meanwhile, the groom is currently busy with his next, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. On Tuesday, he also announced that veteran thespian Gagan Dev Riar (A Suitable Boy), will essay the role of the eponymous character, Abdul Karim Telgi. Other tentative projects in the pipeline include Scoop, scheduled to be released on Netflix, and Captain India, which will see Kartik Aaryan in the lead.