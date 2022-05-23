Entertainment

Salman Khan's action-comedy to feature Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam: Report

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 23, 2022, 08:00 pm 2 min read

Siddharth Nigam (L) and Jassie Gill (R) join Salman Khan for his next film.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has several upcoming projects. One of them is an action-comedy film directed by Farhad Samji. Currently in the production stage, actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal are already speculated to be a part of this yet-to-be-titled project. If the latest report is to be believed, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam have now joined the cast.

We think the yet-to-be-titled film might be Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (KEKD).

Recently, Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma exited KEKD after reportedly citing creative differences with the production banner Salman Khan Films.

Shooting for the film began almost a week ago in Mumbai with an extensive action sequence, as per reports.

Daggubati had joined Khan on the first day of the shoot.

Information Gill and Nigam will appear as Khan's brothers

Reportedly, Gill and Nigam will essay the roles of Khan's brothers in the upcoming film. "Salman, Farhad, and the entire team were on the lookout for actors with some comic timing and after extensive search, have zeroed in on Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav to play the three brothers," a source told Pinkvilla. The new members have apparently already completed their look tests.

Details More cast members are expected to be added

The trio reportedly joined Khan for the shooting that took place in Mumbai on Monday, as per the source. Shehnaaz, who made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Kala Shah Kala, will be making her debut in Bollywood with this. The source further added that the cast will expand more and an official announcement revealing the film's title will be made this week.

Release It's currently eyeing December 2022 release

The Salman Khan Films production will primarily be shot in Hyderabad starting from June. Devi Sri Prasad, famous for Pushpa, will compose the tracks for the film, while V Manikandan serves as the director of photography. The latter has also worked on the cinematography for Brahmastra. Some faces from Tollywood are expected to join the cast. The film is currently eyeing a December-end release.