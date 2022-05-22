Entertainment

Aayush Sharma walks out of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Written by Isha Sharma May 22, 2022, 03:28 pm 3 min read

Aayush Sharma will no longer be seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.'

In a surprising turn of events, actor Aayush Sharma has decided to opt out of brother-in-law Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, citing creative differences. Reportedly, Sharma had already begun shooting, but once differences cropped up, he decided to part ways. Owing to this unforeseen development, it is expected the film—targeting a December 2022 release—will arrive in theaters at a later date.

Context Why does this story matter?

This was the second time Sharma was slated to share the screen with Khan after Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim (2021).

Moreover, the upcoming film seems to be repeatedly running into controversies. Earlier, it was reported that ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala had also backed out due to budget disagreement.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is likely to debut in Bollywood with this project.

Details What made Sharma leave the project?

A source close to the film's production team spilled the beans to Bollywood Hungama, "The team had begun work and started shooting for the film. But some issues seem to have crept up between Aayush and SKF (Salman Khan Films)." The anonymous source further revealed the 31-year-old had already completed a whole day's worth of shooting, but things went south as the disagreements transpired.

Conflict Has Zaheer Iqbal left the project too?

Matters seem to be aggravating for the makers, considering Sharma isn't the only one who has abruptly bid adieu to the project. Reportedly, Zaheer Iqbal has decided to call it a day, too. He had debuted with Notebook (2019), which was co-produced by Khan. With both the young actors on their way out, reports say Abhimanyu Dassani and Meezan Jafri may be onboarded shortly.

Speculations Trouble seems to be brewing in direction department too

Although Farhad Samji is credited as the director, speculations are rife that he doesn't register his presence on the sets much, leaving most of the tasks to assistant directors. As per BollywoodLife, he had wrapped up about 10% of the shooting, but Khan and the co-producers weren't happy with Samji's direction. Reportedly, Khan has occasionally been taking care of duties behind the lens, too.

The team Meet the cast and crew

Khan will reportedly be joined by Beast actor Pooja Hedge and Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati in the film. Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa: The Rise) will be composing music for the family entertainer. The makers were initially eyeing a December 30 release, which also happens to be close to Khan's birthday (December 27). However, considering the recent complications, a new release announcement is expected soon.

Upcoming projects What other projects does 'Dabangg' actor have?

Much to fans' exultation, 56-year-old Khan has a jam-packed schedule. The Sultan actor is awaiting the release of Tiger 3, the third installment in the high-octane spy thriller film franchise co-starring Katrina Kaif; it is eyeing an April 2023 release. He will also be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and also star in the Telugu film Godfather headlined by Chiranjeevi.