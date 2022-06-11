Entertainment

'Doctor G', 'Maidaan', 'Mission Majnu': It's raining delays in Bollywood

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 11, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

'Doctor G,' 'Maidaan,' 'Mission Majnu,' among other Bollywood movies looking at delays.

Many Bollywood films have suffered delays due to COVID-19-related restrictions. But the pandemic wasn't the sole reason behind all recent postponements. Mission Majnu, Maidaan, and Doctor G had their releases scheduled for June, but Maidaan has already crossed its release date while Mission Majnu and Doctor G's timely release also seems highly unlikely. We've listed films that might get delayed and their probable reasons.

Observation 1 'Maidaan' missed release, 'Doctor G' has no poster, trailer yet

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan was to release in November 2020 but got delayed multiple times before June 3, 2022, was finalized. Its co-lead Priyamani earlier confirmed "the entire film is finished." However, it has been delayed again due to reasons unknown. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G might miss also its June 17 release. Interestingly, makers haven't released any official posters or trailers yet.

Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar was slated for a June 10 release just like Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu. However, Pinkvilla reported these "films are now looking out for a new release date" and that "some post-production work is remaining." They are also reportedly avoiding a clash with Jurassic World: Dominion, which hit theaters on Friday (June 10).

Observation 3 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' challenge other releases

Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, based on "a mother's battle against an entire country," was slated for a May 20 release. However, it was rescheduled indefinitely to avoid going against Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Furthermore, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns might also shift its July 8 release considering that Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on July 7.

Observation 4 Many actors haven't delivered successful films recently

Devgn's aviation drama Runway 34 alongside Amitabh Bachchan was released on April 29. It didn't perform well at the box office and was considered a flop. Similarly, Article 15 star Khurrana last appeared in Anek, which was also considered a dud. Both actors might want to avoid repeating the same mistakes with hurried back-to-back releases. This could be another plausible reason behind the delays.