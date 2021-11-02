Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna's movie 'Mission Majnu' releases on this day

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 02, 2021, 08:03 pm

Sidharth Malhotra will be playing an R&AW agent in 'Mission Majnu'

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming spy thriller Mission Majnu will hit the theaters on May 13, 2022, makers announced today. The actor, whose last release Shershaah made raging business, also confirmed this news via his social media handles, along with a poster of the film. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, this project will mark Telugu and Kannada film industry's top actress Rashmika Mandanna's debut in Bollywood.

'Get ready to be a part of India's greatest covert-operation'

Sharing the poster from his film, Malhotra wrote, "Get ready to be a part of India's greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan's illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you." The Geetha Govindam actor also shared the same poster and caption on her Twitter account to spread the news of her upcoming film.

Malhotra to portray an R&AW agent in 'Mission Majnu'

In the movie, the 36-year-old actor will be seen essaying the role of an R&AW agent, who leads India's most daring covert operation in Pakistan. Speaking of his film, Malhotra had earlier said, "Mission Majnu is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrates the hard work of R&AW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country."

Ronnie Screwvala, Garima Mehta, Amar Butala are producing the film

"It's a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan," the actor further said. Mission Majnu has been backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Garima Mehta, and Amar Butala. Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi also feature in the film that had hit the floors in February in Lucknow.

These are where you will see Mandanna and Malhotra next

Meanwhile, Mandanna will next be seen as a village girl in Pushpa: The Rise, which is slated to release on December 17. Malhotra, on the other hand, has a couple of projects lined up. He will be seen in Indra Kumar's Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn. The actor also bagged Rohit Shetty's OTT series recently. Further, he's in talks for a Dharma Productions-backed venture.