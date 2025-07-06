Will T-Series continue collaboration with Diljit after 'Border 2'?

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh 's Bollywood career, T-Series will continue to work with him on future projects, a source close to the production house told Mumbai Mirror. Dosanjh is a part of Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar . The movie also stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan.

Controversy FWICE's ban on Dosanjh and 'Border 2' development The controversy arose due to the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3. This led to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) calling for a ban on Dosanjh. However, soon after, several reports claimed that FWICE has allowed Border 2 to proceed at Kumar's request while maintaining non-cooperation for future projects. Per India Today, Kumar submitted a letter to the federation saying he will "never cast Diljit Dosanjh in future films."

Clarification 'T-Series has always shared a strong and respectful working relationship...' However, a source close to T-Series has now refuted these claims. "These reports are completely baseless," they told Mumbai Mirror. "T-Series has always shared a strong and respectful working relationship with Diljit and looks forward to collaborating with him on future projects."