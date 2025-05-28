What's the story

Sunny Deol is set to reprise his iconic role from the 1997 film Border in its sequel, Border 2.

He will bring back one of the most iconic scenes from the first Border film—the rocket launcher moment that fans still remember.

Yes, the actor will recreate a memorable scene where his character Major Kuldeep Singh uses a rocket launcher against enemy tanks.

Sources close to the production told ETimes that this high-voltage sequence is a tribute to the original film.