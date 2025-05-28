Sunny Deol to recreate rocket launcher moment in 'Border 2'
What's the story
Sunny Deol is set to reprise his iconic role from the 1997 film Border in its sequel, Border 2.
He will bring back one of the most iconic scenes from the first Border film—the rocket launcher moment that fans still remember.
Yes, the actor will recreate a memorable scene where his character Major Kuldeep Singh uses a rocket launcher against enemy tanks.
Sources close to the production told ETimes that this high-voltage sequence is a tribute to the original film.
Actor's commitment
Deol's dedication to performing stunts himself
The 68-year-old actor has insisted on doing his own stunts, as per the source.
"The scene has already been shot, and you won't believe your eyes when you see Sunny paaji, with a heavy rocket launcher slung over his shoulder, charging toward enemy positions," they said.
"The entire crew was left stunned watching his energy and commitment."
Film details
'Border 2' to be released on Republic Day 2026
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is an emotional yet action-packed tribute to Indian soldiers.
The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.
It will be released during the Republic Day weekend in 2026.
Apart from Border, the actor was recently seen wielding a similar weapon in his 2024 action drama Jaat. Though the film was neither a hit nor a flop, a sequel is already in the works.