What's the story

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor are set to share screen space for the first time in an upcoming film, as per Pinkvilla.

This much-anticipated movie, titled Lag Jaa Gale, will be directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Raj Mehta and produced by renowned producer Karan Johar.

Described as a gripping "revenge action love story," the project has reportedly been in development for quite some time and promises high-octane drama.