Tiger Shroff-Janhvi Kapoor team up for KJo's 'Lag Jaa Gale'
What's the story
Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor are set to share screen space for the first time in an upcoming film, as per Pinkvilla.
This much-anticipated movie, titled Lag Jaa Gale, will be directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Raj Mehta and produced by renowned producer Karan Johar.
Described as a gripping "revenge action love story," the project has reportedly been in development for quite some time and promises high-octane drama.
Production details
'Lag Jaa Gale' to begin production in late 2025
The film's production is expected to start in late 2025, once Shroff completes the promotions for Baaghi 4 and Kapoor finishes her work on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
A source told Pinkvilla that both actors were quick to agree after hearing the script from Mehta.
The movie will feature some groundbreaking action sequences with Shroff leading them.
Title significance
'Lag Jaa Gale' title reflects film's essence
The title Lag Jaa Gale was chosen after considering several options. The source added, "The team was contemplating several titles, and felt that Lag Jaa Gale is the apt one for the story."
"It's a pure revenge actioner with a strong love story in the backdrop."
The film is scheduled to release in 2026.