'Selfiee' box office: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer gets slow start

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 25, 2023, 11:36 am 2 min read

'Selfiee' is directed by Raj Mehta and co-produced by Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Amid much anticipation, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee was released in theaters on Friday (February 24). The comedy-drama, which Kumar has called a tribute to his fans, is based on a fight of egos that takes place between a superstar and his biggest fan. Take a look at the box office collections of Selfiee on the first day.

Why does this story matter?

Before the film started to play on the screen, a piece-to-camera of Kumar was shown wherein he thanked the fans for showering their love on all the actors.

Kumar called it a tribute to all the fans of every actor, saying that their stardom could never have been possible without the love of their fans.

Selfiee marks the first collaboration between Kumar and Hashmi.

It's slow start for Kumar and Hashmi

The early estimates of Selfiee's collections at the ticket window suggest that the movie has had a slow start at the box office. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Selfiee earned about Rs. 3 crore (net) in India on the first day of its release. Meanwhile, a Cine Reveal report said that Kumar's film collected Rs. 73.76 lakh from its advance booking collections.

'Selfiee' up against 'Shehzada', 'Pathaan'

Although Selfiee got a solo Friday release, it is competing with two big-banner Bollywood films. While Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada was released last week, Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan has continued with its stellar performance at the box office since its release on January 25. Apart from Pathaan and Shehzada, Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming title Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will also add to Kumar's woes.

Will Kumar get lucky this time?

Kumar is known for delivering box office hits. However, the past year has not been the best for him. He had five releases in 2022, out of which four were released in cinema halls. However, all four films tanked miserably at the box office. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Kumar can end his dry spell at the ticket window this time.

Everything to know about 'Selfiee'

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee marks the second collaboration between Kumar and Mehta after Good Newwz. The movie also features actors Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in important roles as Kumar and Hashmi's wives, respectively. A Hindi remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film Driving Licence, which was released in 2019, Selfiee's supporting cast includes Abhimanyu Singh, Meghna Malik, and Kusha Kapila, among others.