Happy birthday, Shahid Kapoor: Revisiting the actor's best dance numbers

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 25, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Shahid Kapoor has turned 42. Which song of his is your favorite?

There is no scope for discussion about the fact that Shahid Kapoor dances like a dream! That's only fitting, considering he started his career as a background dancer and then rose the ranks through his acting prowess in projects such as Haider, Farzi, and Kaminey. But, he will always remain a dancer at heart! On his 42nd birthday, we revisit his best dance numbers.

'Mauja Hi Mauja'

Kapoor's electric chemistry with Kareena Kapoor Khan set the screen on fire when the duo danced together on Mauja Hi Mauja back in 2007. While Jab We Met is filled to the brim with songs that suit every genre and every mood, Mauja Hi Mauja stands apart because it's such a groovy, foot-tapping number that instantly wants you to get on the dance floor!

'Aai Pappi'

Kismat Konnection might have been an average box office affair, but it's difficult to forget Kapoor's smooth dance in Aai Pappi, especially the hook step that instantly hit the popularity charts. The song—sung by Neeraj Shridhar—became synonymous with the film and has 1.2cr views on Tips Official's YouTube channel (as of writing the copy). Pritam had composed the song's music.

'Aaja Ve Mahi'

One of the earliest songs of Kapoor's career, Aaja Ve Mahi is from the thriller Fida, co-starring Kapoor Khan and Fardeen Khan. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, the song works extremely well because of the natural chemistry between the duo, and even after almost two decades, still remains as enjoyable as it was in 2004. You can stream the film on Netflix.

'Gustakh Dil'

Humming the song already? Laced in Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan's voices, Gustakh Dil, from Dil Maange More, is another solid example of Kapoor's ability to breathe life into a song through his impeccable dance moves and his polished craft. The song—shot in black and white and co-featuring Soha Ali Khan﻿—was composed by Himesh Reshammiya and penned by Sameer.