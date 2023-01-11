Entertainment

Happy birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: Upcoming films of 'Dangal' actor

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is celebrating her 31st birthday on Wednesday, January 11

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh entered the film industry with Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal in 2016. However, she has been a part of the film industry much before her Bollywood debut. Shaikh was cast in several films including Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4 as a child actor, reportedly. Meanwhile, on her 31st birthday, take a look at her upcoming slate of films.

'Sam Bahadur'

One of the highly anticipated films of the year 2023, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, India's first field Marshal, will be released on December 1. Apart from Kaushal, the biopic will also star Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife. The film's teaser was released on December 1, 2022.

'Metro In Dino'

After Life In A Metro which was released in 2007, filmmaker Anurag Basu will be returning with Metro In Dino, an anthology for which he has teamed up with Bhushan Kumar. The film will boast of an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Neena Gupta.

'Dhak Dhak'

Tarun Dudeja's Dhak Dhak is an upcoming film starring Shaikh, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. It is a story about four women from different age groups who come together to embark upon a journey outside their comfort zones as they set out for a ride to the highest motorable pass in the world.

More on the work front

Meanwhile, Shaikh was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's May 2022 anthology series, Modern Love Mumbai. She featured in the episode titled Raat Rani, alongside actors Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar. The episode was helmed by Shonali Bose. Just a week before that, Shaikh was seen in Netflix's Thar which starred the real-life father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.