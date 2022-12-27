Entertainment

Happy birthday, Salman Khan: Revisiting films where he played 'Prem'

Salman Khan has turned 57. Happy birthday!

Superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday on Tuesday! A man of the masses, Bhaijaan's filmography is filled to the brim with movies from almost every possible genre—action, romance, comedy, social drama, and even supernatural/fantasy. Interestingly, in his three-decade-long career, he has come to be identified with the name "Prem," and he has proudly carried it in 15 films! Here are our favorites.

'Maine Pyar Kia'

Khan's breakthrough film and the one that catapulted him to overnight stardom in the country, Rajshri Productions' 1989 romantic musical family drama Maine Pyar Kiya is the one that started it all! Who can forget his innocent chemistry with his leading lady Bhagyashree and their dance on Kabootar Ja Ja Ja? You can watch it via subscription on ZEE5 or Amazon Prime Video.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'

A cult classic in its own right, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994) immortalized the evergreen jodi of Khan and Madhuri Dixit. And everything—from their love at first sight to their constant banter to their vibrant chemistry in the multiple songs—is etched in the viewers' minds even today. The multi-starrer romantic musical drama can be streamed on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, too.

'Judwaa'

A film that proved that Khan could make the audiences laugh out loud and concretized his comic timing, David Dhawan's Judwaa (1997) featured him in double roles: Raja and Prem. To breathe life into two characters who were poles apart in characteristics and dialects must have been herculean, but Khan's effervescent charm seeped into Judwaa, making it one of his most memorable films ever.

'Biwi No. 1'

Comedy-drama Biwi No. 1 (1999) had all the markings of a quintessential, massy Hindi film and narrated the story of a seemingly content family. The twist to the tale is brought about when the protagonist Prem Mehra gets into an extramarital affair, leading to severe trouble in their paradise. The serious issue was dealt with through humor, which eventually heightened the film's re-watchability factor.

'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'

After a long time, Khan made his comeback as the titular Prem with Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). He played dual roles: Prem Raghuvanshi and Yuvraj Vijay Singh. Khan's fans were understandably elated to see him back in his original avatar. The overwhelming sense of nostalgia attached to the "brand Prem" reportedly helped the movie earn a worldwide gross of Rs. 432cr.