Entertainment

Salman Khan drops 'Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan's first look

Salman Khan drops 'Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan's first look

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 27, 2022, 12:52 pm 2 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan treated fans to an unexpected surprise on Friday as he shared his first look from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji. Along with the look, Khan also posted a special note as he completed 34 years in Bollywood. Undoubtedly, it got his fans excited, who have been eagerly waiting for updates on the project.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan earlier shared glimpses of his look from the upcoming film. But on Friday, his fans were treated to the full view of his look from Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan.

The film was initially called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and was later also tentatively titled Bhaijaan.

But now, Khan has also revealed the project's official title.

Quote 'My life's journey began from nowhere'

In the first-look video shared by Khan, he was seen sporting long hair. Notably, the clip opened with his message for fans and friends. Khan's note read, "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. My life's journey began from nowhere... Thank you for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now (sic)."

Twitter Post Take a look at Khan's first look from the film

Details Khan earlier dropped photo from the sets of the film

On August 18, the actor dropped a photo of himself on social media from the sets of the upcoming film as the team was shooting a schedule in Leh, Ladakh. In this photo, too, which only partially gave us a glimpse of his look, he was seen flaunting long hair. He was seen standing beside a bike against the scenic backdrop of Leh.

Information Khan also has Chiranjeevi's 'God Father' in the lineup

Earlier this week, makers of the upcoming Telugu film God Father led by Chiranjeevi dropped its teaser. Notably, Khan plays an extended cameo role in the film, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. In the teaser, Khan's look from God Father was revealed, and he called himself the "younger brother" of Chiru. God Father will be released on October 5.