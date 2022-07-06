Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to debut in Bollywood opposite Ayushmann Khurrana?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 06, 2022, 11:55 am 2 min read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly gave her nod to the project and is finalizing the dates.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actors in South India. And when she got featured in the second season of the Hindi-language web series The Family Man, she made fans across the country. Now, going by the recent reports, the Oh! Baby star is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite a leading male star. However, there's no official announcement.

Recently, several actors from South India have forayed into Bollywood.

Rashmika Mandanna's first Bollywood film Mission Majnu is gearing up for release, while Nayanthara is reported to play a lead role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Notably, Vijay Sethupathi is also set to make his Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar.

So, Ruth Prabhu's entrance to the Hindi belt is an exciting development.

According to a report in Peepingmoon, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor has signed her debut Hindi movie which stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the leading man. And now she is holding talks with the makers to finalize the dates. The film will reportedly be "unique and intriguing" with a dose of "humor and suspense." But let's wait till the news is officially announced.

Separately, actor Taapsee Pannu had revealed that she was producing a Bollywood movie which will be headlined by Ruth Prabhu. Talking during an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "There is something that we are working together on. We will announce what it is very soon. But yes, we are working on something together. I will be producing it."

Meanwhile, Ruth Prabhu has a huge line-up of projects in her kitty awaiting release. This includes Yashoda, directed by the Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan duo, which is gearing up for release on August 12. She has a film with Vijay Deverakonda titled Kushi, which is slated to hit the marquee on December 23. Ruth Prabhu also has a mythological period drama titled Shaakuntalam in her pipeline.