Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Looking at his opulent car collection

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 06, 2022, 10:35 am 2 min read

Being a celebrity and having a luxurious lifestyle go hand in hand. And especially when it comes to celebrities like birthday boy Ranveer Singh who are known for adding a dash of quirk in their styles, it's all the more attention-grabbing. On the 37th birthday of the 83 actor, let's take a look at the fleet of swanky cars parked in his garage.

#1, #2 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule, Aston Martin Rapide S

Last year, Singh's photos with his new Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule went viral on social media. The bright orange car is estimated to have cost the actor Rs. 3.43cr. Before purchasing the Lamborghini, Singh's most expensive vehicle in his garage was the Aston Martin Rapide S, which he reportedly bought for a whopping amount of Rs. 3.29cr with handmade luxury.

#3, #4 Mercedes-Benz GLS, Jaguar XJ L

Singh's luxury SUV Mercedes-Benz GLS is a customized version, according to Drive Express. The starting price of the car is Rs. 1.05cr going by CarWale's pricing. He also has a long-wheelbase version of the Jaguar XJ sedan, on which he gets spotted more often than the other cars that he owns. The price range of the car starts from Rs. 99.10 lakh.

#5, #6 Audi Q5, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Like most Indian celebrities, Singh also owns an Audi. The actor has the Q5 model and has not been actively using the car. While the latest model is estimated to cost around Rs. 56 lakh, the one that he owns is a previous generation. He also has a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. As per reports, the car's starting price is Rs. 2.10cr.

#7 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Apart from all the luxury cars, it might surprise you to know that Singh has a budget addition in his collection, which is Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. It is reported that it was gifted by Maruti Suzuki India Limited as he was the brand ambassador of the Ciaz model. As per the reports, the car's starting price is Rs. 8.14 lakh.