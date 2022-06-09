Entertainment

'TMKOC': Yes, Dayaben is returning but not Disha Vakani

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 09, 2022, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Auditions for the new Dayaben are on in "full swing."

Fans of the famous Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) are in for some surprising news. The producer, Asit Kumarr Modi recently clarified rumors about television actor Disha Vakani's return. He told the Times of India that Vakani will not be returning as the iconic character Daya Jethalal Gada aka Dayaben. However, we might see a new avatar of the character.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vakani took a maternity break from the show back in 2017, but she hasn't returned to reprise her role since then.

She did, however, make a cameo appearance in 2019.

After a recent promo was released, fans were hopeful about Vakani's return as Sundar (Mayur Vakani) assured that his "behna [sister]" was returning to Gokuldham.

This naturally got everyone talking.

Clarification Auditions for Vakani's replacement are underway currently

In an interview with Times of India, producer Modi confirmed that "Dayaben, the character, is all set to return but it's not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha's replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon." The show addressed Dayaben's absence by informing viewers that she was on a pilgrimage trip with her mother.

Statement This is why replacement took 5 years

Vakani went on her break five years ago but the makers didn't find a replacement till now as they were hopeful about her return. "She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return (we were hopeful that she will return)," Modi said. "Even though we were taking all necessary precautions [after COVID-19 hit], Disha said she was scared to return."

Information Vakani is 'like family' but replacement to arrive soon

Modi spoke warmly of Vakani and said that she hasn't put her papers in yet. He added that it won't even be required since "she is like family." No matter who steps in as the new Dayaben, they will have large shoes to fill, given that Dayaben is one of the leads and most memorable characters. TMKOC has completed 13 years on Sab TV.