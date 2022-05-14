Entertainment

Malayalam actress Sahana Sajad found dead, family accuses husband

Malayalam actress Sahana Sajad found dead, family accuses husband

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 14, 2022, 05:43 pm 3 min read

Actress Sahana Sajad died on her 22nd birthday (Photo credit: Instagram/@sahana_official1)

Malayalam model and actor, Sahana Sajad, was found dead at her home in Kerala's Kozhikode on Thursday night. It was her 22nd birthday. Sahana's family has accused her husband Sajad of domestic violence and alleged foul play, according to reports. He has been taken into custody and is being questioned about the allegations of him mistreating Sahana. Here are more details.

Information Accused husband was the one who called for help

The case is being investigated by Kozhikode Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sudarshan. He informed the media the couple's neighbors at their rented house in Parambil Bazaar were alerted by Sajad on Thursday that Sahana was unwell. Upon their arrival, the neighbors found Sahana lying on her husband's lap. The couple earlier reportedly had an argument over Sajad coming home late on her birthday.

Details The couple's landlord responded to the husband's call for help

As per a report published by TOI, the couple's landlord heard Sajad's call for help and rushed to their house. He found the actor lying on Sajjad's lap and immediately asked him to take her to the hospital while he called the cops. Sahana was then rushed to the Kozhikode government hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Statement Sajad allegedly tortured actor, asked for dowry

The death of the actor is further shrouded in mystery. Her mother Umaiban reportedly claimed that Sahana often complained about the incessant torture by Sajad and his drunken fights. She further claimed he used to pester Sahana to give more dowry, adding that he sold off all her jewelry. Umaiban also asserted that her daughter would never commit suicide, alleging that she was murdered.

Quote Actor's mother accused Sajad's family of misbehaving with her

The couple was living separately for some time, Umaiban said. "He and his parents and his sister used to regularly misbehave with my daughter," she further said. "He had beaten her and forced her to hand over a cheque she received as remuneration on a modeling assignment," she added. Sajad used to work in Qatar earlier but is currently unemployed, as per reports.

Conclusion Neighbors confirm the two would often get into fights

Sajad reportedly found Sahana dead in the bathroom. His arrest will be recorded after further probing. The couple's neighbors reportedly claimed that they both were not on good terms. More details about the mysterious death will be revealed after detailed questioning. On the work front, Sajad was busy with projects from the Tamil film industry. She previously appeared in many jewelry commercials as well.