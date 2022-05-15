Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit's birthday: 5 roles that justified her acting prowess

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 15, 2022, 11:36 am 2 min read

Remembering Madhuri Dixit Nene's best performances on her birthday (Photo credit: Twitter/@MadhuriDixit)

Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. In a career spanning nearly four decades, she has given us many unforgettable performances. Her astonishing dancing abilities, too, have won over millions of fans and followers. To commemorate the actor's birthday on Sunday (May 15), we take a look at her five best roles that justified her vast acting prowess.

#1 'Tezaab' (1988)

After making her debut in 1984, Dixit got the big break with Tezaab. It also featured the hit song Ek Do Teen where she gave a spectacular dance performance choreographed by Saroj Khan. The film—co-starring Anil Kapoor—was a blockbuster and also earned Dixit a nomination for the Filmfare Best Actress Award. Notably, Tezaab's director N Chandra once called Dixit a "very resilient, strong-willed woman."

#2 'Prem Pratigyaa' (1989)

The film Prem Pratigyaa had starred Dixit opposite Mithun Chakraborty as his love interest. In the film, Dixit essayed the role of Laxmi Rao, a woman who influences an underworld don to leave his bad habits behind and become a different person. Dixit's performance in Prem Pratigyaa had garnered praises and once again gained her a nomination for the Filmfare Best Actress Award.

#3 'Parinda' (1989)

Parinda, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, featured Dixit alongside Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, and Nana Patekar. It is considered to be one of the best gangster films that Bollywood ever produced. Parinda won several accolades—including two National Film Awards—and was India's official selection for the Oscars. The film marked a milestone in Dixit's career and brought her to the attention of other directors, too.

#4 'Dil' (1990)

Indra Kumar's directorial Dil featured Dixit and Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Anupam Kher, Saeed Jaffrey, and Deven Verma, among others. Madhu (Dixit) and Raja (Khan) fall for each other and decide to get married. The couple's plan faces many challenges as Madhu hails from a wealthy family, while Raja could barely make ends meet. Dil was reportedly the highest grosser of 1990.

#5 'Khalnayak' (1993)

Subhash Ghai's directorial Khalnayak featured Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and Rakhee Gulzar, among others, in addition to Dixit. Dixit played the role of a police officer who turns out to be Shroff's love interest in the film. Her dance sequence in the song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai was a superhit. Dixit was nominated for the Filmfare Best Actress Award once again.