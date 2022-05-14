Entertainment

'KGF: Chapter 3' targets 2024 release, makers hint 'Marvel-like universe'

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 14, 2022, 08:00 pm 2 min read

Great news for fans of the KGF franchise! Producer Vijay Kiragandur has officially confirmed that shooting for KGF: Chapter 3 will commence after October this year. He also said that the film will likely hit the theatres in 2024! The makers also revealed that they plan to create a "Marvel-like universe" where different characters from different movies come together. Read on for more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since its theatrical release on April 14, KGF: Chapter 2 has broken multiple records.

Starring Yash in the lead, it also featured Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

As per HT, its Hindi version has collected Rs. 400cr. The film's overall collection crossed Rs. 900cr in India and Rs. 1,170cr worldwide!

Now, Kiragandur's announcement of KGF: Chapter 3 is certainly exciting.

Information The third installment is going to be massive

Kiragandur founded Hombale Films, which has produced the KGF franchise. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, he revealed their plan to create a Marvel-like universe. "We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange," he stated. He added that he wants the film to be like Doctor Strange or Spider-Man: Homecoming so they can reach a wider audience.

Release The film is expected to release in 2024

Kiragandur said that director Prashant Neel is busy shooting Salaar, adding about 30-35% of its shoot is done. He further said Salaar's next schedule will begin next week and it is expected to be completed by October or November this year. "We plan to begin the shoot for KGF after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024," he added.

Details 'KGF: Chapter 2' continues to see successful run

The KGF franchise narrates the life and story of the lead character—Rocky (Yash)—an underdog who becomes the ruler of the gold-mining business at Kolar Gold Fields. The first installment, too, was a major hit. Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 continues to run successfully at the theatres. The film is holding its ground well against Benedict Cumberbatch's latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.