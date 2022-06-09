Entertainment

'Vikram' box office: Kamal Haasan-starrer is on a rampage overseas

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 09, 2022, 03:57 pm 2 min read

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' is wreaking havoc across the globe!

Tamil film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan in the lead hit the big screens last Friday (June 3). Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is a spinoff of the director's earlier film Kaithi. While the action-drama is making the headlines for setting the Indian box office on fire, the film is performing phenomenally in terms of overseas ticket sales as well. Here's a breakup.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikram marks the comeback of Haasan after four years.

Fans have been waiting for its release ever since it was announced.

And the film has an ensemble of star cast including Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

It was bankrolled by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International banner on a budget of Rs. 120cr.

So, the film's success is important for the film industry.

Information 'Vikram's collections in the UK, Malaysia, Australia markets

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Vikram's gross collection in the United Kingdom after Day 5 is more than Rs. 5cr. Vikram is the superstar's biggest grosser in the UK, surpassing Vishwaroopam and Dasavatharam. In Malaysia, it managed to mint over Rs. 10cr, again surpassing Haasan's previous film Dasavatharam (Vishwaroopam's screening was banned there). In Australia, the film has collected more than Rs. 7cr.

Details Collections in the Middle East, Singapore, France

According to a Pinkvilla report, Vikram has made more than Rs. 6cr in the Middle East, while in Singapore, it has minted more than Rs. 2.99cr. In Europe, the film has fetched more than Rs. 5.42cr with its income from France over Rs. 2.91cr. Overall, Vikram has minted more than Rs. 80cr overseas, including all the other countries where the film was screened.

Updates Meanwhile, 'Vikram' crossed 'Beast's lifetime earning back home

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Vikram has touched Vijay-starrer Beast's lifetime mark in India by collecting more than Rs. 170cr in just six days of its release. Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar earned Rs. 153cr during its entire run at the box office. The film had Pooja Hegde as the female lead while Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley played supporting roles.