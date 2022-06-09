Entertainment

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's dreamy wedding picture out!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 09, 2022

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on Thursday (June 9).

After more than six years of being in a relationship, Kollywood sweethearts Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married earlier on Thursday at Sheraton Grand resort, Mahabalipuram in Chennai. The ceremony was a private one with only close friends and family in attendance. And now, the groom himself has shared a dreamy picture from the big day online. Check it out.

Details Alongside picture, Shivan shared a romantic note on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director shared a statement alongside the picture. "On a scale of 10... She's Nayan and [I] am the One. With God's grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends [Just] married (sic)," it read. While Nayanthara was seen in a bright red sari, Shivan rocked a white dhoti and shirt.

Twitter Post Take a look at the photo here

On a scale of 10…



She’s Nayan am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰



With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents best of friends



Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰 #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

Quote Shivan shared some throwback pictures with Nayanthara before the wedding

A few hours before the wedding ceremony, Shivan shared some pictures of Nayan, revisiting their past. He also wrote a lengthy note. It read, "#Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours! Praying God for all the goodness, looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family and best of friends (sic)."

Guests Check out the high-profile guest list

Nayan's parents—Kurian Kodiyattu and Omana Kuriya—and Shivan's mother Meenakumari blessed the newlyweds. Other high-profile guests included Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, ace producer Boney Kapoor, acclaimed Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, Kollywood actor Karthi, and television anchor Divyadarshini, among others. Earlier on Thursday, photos of a few of the aforementioned celebrities from the wedding venue had surfaced online.

Information Shivan, Nayanthara will address the press on Saturday

A few days back, Shivan met the press to officially announce his wedding with Nayanthara. During the meeting, he also promised that he will address the press along with the lady superstar on Saturday (June 11). The couple fell in love after meeting on the sets of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Thaan. Directed by Shivan, Nayan had played the lead role in this.