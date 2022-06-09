Entertainment

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, more attend

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 09, 2022, 12:59 pm 2 min read

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding marked presence of many stars.

One of Tamil Nadu's most-loved celebrity couples—Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan—tied the knot on Thursday morning (June 9). And, social media started filling up with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. The event attracted even more attention after pictures of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi surfaced online as they took part in the ceremony.

Information SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani shared his photo

Pooja Dadlani, SRK's manager, took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of the Chennai Express actor while revealing that he is one of the guests. It is reported that Nayanthara is playing the female lead in SRK's upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee. However, there is no official confirmation of the Nizhal actor's participation as of now.

Details Pictures of Rajinikanth, Sethupathi from the venue surfaced online

A few images of actors Rajinikanth, Karthi, and Sethupathi at the wedding venue, the Sheraton Grand resort in Mahabalipuram, started making the rounds on social media. Producer Boney Kapoor is also said to have been spotted at the venue. Television anchor and actor Divyadarshini, who is known to be a close aide of Nayan, has also attended the event, per media reports.

Outfit Bride-groom reportedly opted for Jade By Monica and Karishma

Though the official pictures of the bride and groom are not yet out, it is reported that they opted for bridalwear specially designed by Jade By Monica and Karishma. But let's wait till Shivan shares their first pictures as a married couple. While meeting the press for the official announcement of the wedding earlier, he promised the photos will be revealed on Thursday afternoon.

Code Secret code given to guests attending wedding?

The wedding was planned as a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance. It is reported that the guests were given a secret code to enter the venue. To recall, it was reported that Bollywood super-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also gave a secret code to their guests back in December 2021 when they tied the knot.