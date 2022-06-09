Entertainment

Analyzing 'Black Adam,' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer takeaways

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 09, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

This year will bring us face to face with some of the mightiest superheroes! Not just that, some of the most badass antiheroes will finally get unleashed as well! July will mark the release of Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder while Dwayne Johnson's DCEU debut with Black Adam will premiere on October 21. We note key highlights from their new trailers shared on Wednesday.

Black Adam's trailer gave a glimpse of the antihero's backstory, who was imprisoned for 5,000 years and treated like a slave until he broke out to reclaim his throne. Johnson stated that Black Adam is "blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman." The only difference is that he will "always do what's right for the people—but he does it his way."

Black Adam has the ability to fly and is seen punching a plane in the trailer. And, he also catches an incoming rocket that explodes in his hand. But, the trailer shows Johnson as, well, Johnson in every other movie. We do hope that he can add depth and character to the antihero. The trailer also introduces us to the Justice Society of America.

The world needed a hero, it got #BLACKADAM Only in theaters October 21. pic.twitter.com/xGLDKA9gFk — Black Adam Movie (@blackadammovie) June 8, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth dropped a teaser ahead of its release on July 8. The film marks actor Natalie Portman's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) who will essay the role of the Goddess of Thunder. Portman's character and Thor will have a rather romantic reunion. Moreover, they will join the Guardians of the Galaxy against Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder will continue the story after Avengers: Endgame which saw Thor leaving with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The team that was supposed to be on a "relaxing holiday" is caught up in a war-like situation when Gorr (Christian Bale) sets out to slay all gods. Marvel's upcoming film will also feature cameos with some new exciting characters.

In One Month, we’re bringing the ❤️ the ⚡️!



Get tickets to Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder on Monday ‼️ pic.twitter.com/I1wBCc1KKT — Thor (@thorofficial) June 8, 2022