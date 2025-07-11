Armed men kidnap, kill 9 bus passengers in Pakistan's Balochistan
What's the story
Armed men kidnapped and killed nine bus passengers in Balochistan province, Pakistan, on Thursday evening. According to provincial government spokesman Shahid Rind, the passengers were taken from several buses. Before offloading nine of them, the armed men checked the ID cards of passengers traveling from Quetta to Lahore. The assailants then took them into a nearby mountainous area, where their bodies were later found with bullet wounds, Reuters reported.
Investigation underway
Bodies of victims found in mountains
The bodies of the victims were discovered overnight by authorities in the mountainous region. No group has claimed responsibility for this heinous act yet. However, similar incidents have been attributed to separatist Baloch militants who target people from the eastern Punjab province. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is one of the most active rebel groups in the region and has been known to carry out such attacks.
Historical context
BLA accuses Pakistani authorities of exploiting resources
The BLA accuses Pakistani authorities of exploiting resources in mineral-rich Balochistan for the benefit of Punjab province. The BLA's fight for independence has deep roots in the region's history and economy. Balochistan is abundant in minerals and hydrocarbons; however, 70% of its 15 million residents reside below the poverty line. The BLA asserts that the Pakistani military and Punjabi establishment are exploiting the region's resources for their own gain, resulting in the local population being impoverished and marginalized.