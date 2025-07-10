'Lifetime Golden Visa' for Dubai fake: How everyone was fooled 

The Rayad Group, a Dubai-based visa advisory service, has apologized for spreading false information about the 'UAE Golden Visa.' The company had earlier claimed that the UAE government was offering a lifetime Golden Visa for around ₹23.30 lakh. The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) quickly dismissed the report, which said that lifetime "golden visas" for some nationalities could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities.

Official clarification Golden visa regulations as per official laws: UAE authorities "These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE," the ICP said. The ICP clarified that the Golden Visa categories, conditions, and regulations remain as per official laws. "The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has denied the accuracy of rumors circulated by some local and international media outlets and websites regarding the United Arab Emirates granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities."

Apology issued We take full responsibility for the confusion: The Rayad Group Following the public rebuke, the Rayad Group took full responsibility for the confusion caused. "We apologize unreservedly for the public confusion caused by recent reports and commentary," the company said. "To reiterate with full clarity: no guaranteed visa, fixed-price program, or lifetime UAE residency product currently exists, and the Rayad Group does not offer, support, participate, or endorse any such arrangement." "Due to the confusion caused, the Rayad Group is discontinuing private advisory services for Golden Visas," it said.