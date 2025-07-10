'Lifetime Golden Visa' for Dubai fake: How everyone was fooled
What's the story
The Rayad Group, a Dubai-based visa advisory service, has apologized for spreading false information about the 'UAE Golden Visa.' The company had earlier claimed that the UAE government was offering a lifetime Golden Visa for around ₹23.30 lakh. The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) quickly dismissed the report, which said that lifetime "golden visas" for some nationalities could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities.
Official clarification
Golden visa regulations as per official laws: UAE authorities
"These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE," the ICP said. The ICP clarified that the Golden Visa categories, conditions, and regulations remain as per official laws. "The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has denied the accuracy of rumors circulated by some local and international media outlets and websites regarding the United Arab Emirates granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities."
Apology issued
We take full responsibility for the confusion: The Rayad Group
Following the public rebuke, the Rayad Group took full responsibility for the confusion caused. "We apologize unreservedly for the public confusion caused by recent reports and commentary," the company said. "To reiterate with full clarity: no guaranteed visa, fixed-price program, or lifetime UAE residency product currently exists, and the Rayad Group does not offer, support, participate, or endorse any such arrangement." "Due to the confusion caused, the Rayad Group is discontinuing private advisory services for Golden Visas," it said.
Fraud alert
Don't pay fees to any parties outside official channels
The ICP reiterated that all Golden Visa applications are handled only through official government channels within the UAE, and no internal or external consultant organization is regarded as an authorized party in the application process. It also warned individuals not to pay fees or submit personal documents to any parties claiming to provide these services outside official channels. Interested individuals can verify information through the Authority's official website or by calling their 24/7 call center at 600522222 before taking action.