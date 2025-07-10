Suniel Shetty's 'Hunter 2' teaser out: Jackie Shroff plays antagonist

Suniel Shetty is reprising his role as ACP Vikram Sinha in the second season of the Amazon MX Player series Hunter. The first season saw Sinha battling against the underworld to rescue his daughter. In this upcoming season, he faces a new villain who is "charming," "unflinching," and "impossible to read." The show recently released its teaser .

Cast Shroff plays a character called The Salesman Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff joins the cast of Hunter Season 2 as the new antagonist, The Salesman. The character is described as "layered," "smooth," and "calculated." Shetty and Shroff have previously worked together on films like Border, Hulchul, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Aan. Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht also star in the upcoming season.

Character insights Here's what the actors said about their roles Speaking about his role, Shroff said, "He's layered, smooth, calculated, and you never quite know what he's thinking. It was the kind of character that gives you a lot of room to play with." Shetty added that in this season, Sinha's past catches up with him in an unimaginable way. "Vikram is pushed to his breaking point... This chapter took a lot out of me," he said.