What's the story

The official trailer for the much-anticipated historical drama Kesari Veer was released on Tuesday.

Starring Suniel Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi, the film is produced by Panorama Studios.

The trailer promises a captivating narrative centered around the valor and sacrifice of Hamirji Gohil, an Indian warrior who has been largely forgotten in history.

The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on May 16, 2025.