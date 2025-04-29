'Kesari Veer' trailer: Sooraj Pancholi is back with a bang
What's the story
The official trailer for the much-anticipated historical drama Kesari Veer was released on Tuesday.
Starring Suniel Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi, the film is produced by Panorama Studios.
The trailer promises a captivating narrative centered around the valor and sacrifice of Hamirji Gohil, an Indian warrior who has been largely forgotten in history.
The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on May 16, 2025.
Twitter Post
Check out the trailer
Kesari Veer: धर्म की रक्षा, आस्था का संकल्प और सोमनाथ की पवित्र भूमि का गौरव 🙏🏼#KesariVeerTrailer Out Now!
हर हर महादेव 🙌🏽
Releasing Worldwide in Cinemas on 16th May, 2025
Produced by: @kanuchauhan07@ChauhanStudios
Worldwide release by: @panoramaMovies@vivekoberoi… pic.twitter.com/SHDFfSwYEf
Trailer details
'Kesari Veer' trailer: A glimpse into a historical epic
The trailer of Kesari Veer gives us a glimpse of an emotionally charged and visually stunning cinematic experience.
It has a mix of suspenseful battle scenes with the Somnath Temple in the background.
With its powerful tagline "Dharm Ki Raksha, Aastha Ka Sankalp, Aur Somnath Ki Pavitr Bhumi Ka Gaurav," the film promises a story of religious pride, unwavering devotion, and the brave defense of sacred land.
Plot overview
'Kesari Veer': A tale of bravery against the Tughlaq Empire
The film's story centers on Gohil, an unsung warrior who opposed the Tughlaq Empire to preserve the sanctity of the Somnath Temple.
This sacred shrine has survived centuries of conflict and invasions in India's medieval history.
The trailer also showcases resounding chants of "Har Har Mahadev," emphasizing a tale where valor and dharma become unstoppable forces against tyranny.
Cast details
'Kesari Veer' features a star-studded cast
Directed by Prince Dhiman and co-directed by Kanubhai Chauhan (who also serves as the producer), Kesari Veer has a star-studded cast.
Shetty heads the ensemble along with Vivek Oberoi, Pancholi, and Akanksha Sharma.
The film promises to be a gripping historical epic that pays homage to an Indian warrior's bravery and sacrifice.
Pancholi was last seen in Stanley D'Costa's Time To Dance in 2021 with Isabelle Kaif and will be pinning all his hopes on Kesari Veer to work.