What's the story

The release of Abir Gulaal, a Hindi movie that marks Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's return to Indian cinema, is apparently stuck.

Scheduled for a May 9 release, the movie's release has been jeopardized after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack reignited calls to boycott Pakistani artists and their movies in India, putting Abir Gulaal in a tight spot.