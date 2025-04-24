Fawad-Vaani's 'Abir Gulaal' release unlikely after Kashmir tragedy
What's the story
The release of Abir Gulaal, a Hindi movie that marks Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's return to Indian cinema, is apparently stuck.
Scheduled for a May 9 release, the movie's release has been jeopardized after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The attack reignited calls to boycott Pakistani artists and their movies in India, putting Abir Gulaal in a tight spot.
Release uncertainty
Exhibitors hesitant to screen 'Abir Gulaal'
Reportedly, exhibitors are hesitant to screen Abir Gulaal over fears of backlash.
A source told Hindustan Times, "The production house is trying to negotiate with them, but it looks unlikely that Abir Gulaal will release on May 9 for now."
"The film's release may be pushed back till things are sorted. But when that will happen is uncertain as theaters do not want to take a film with a Pakistani actor now."
Industry boycott
FWICE issued blanket boycott on Pakistani artists
Responding to the Pahalgam attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has once again reiterated its directive of a complete boycott of all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians in the Indian film industry.
The FWICE said, "In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects."
Social media backlash
'Abir Gulaal' trends on social media amid calls for boycott
Soon after the Pahalgam attack, Abir Gulaal was trending on social media with the hashtag #boycottAbirGulaal. Users were furious over Indian artists working with Pakistani talent in such turbulent times.
This isn't the first time a film featuring Khan has run into trouble in India; in 2016, after the Uri terror attack, Pakistani artists were barred from working in the Indian film and music industry.
But Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Khan, managed to premiere a month later.
Kapoor's response
Vaani Kapoor condemned Pahalgam attack
Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor, who stars opposite Khan in Abir Gulaal, has also condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families."
Kapoor's statement comes amid growing criticism and boycott calls surrounding her upcoming film.