'Raid 2': Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D'Cruz, opposite Ajay Devgn

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

'Raid 2': Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D'Cruz, opposite Ajay Devgn

By Tanvi Gupta 12:46 pm Jan 08, 202412:46 pm

'Raid 2' to hit theaters on November 15

New hot pair alert! Vaani Kapoor is officially on board for Raid 2, taking over the role of Ajay Devgn's love interest from Ileana D'Cruz. The sequel to the 2018 crime drama Raid will see Devgn reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, with Kapoor bringing a fresh dynamic to the project. D'Cruz reportedly opted out of the role to focus on personal matters.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

The 2018 crime drama Raid garnered widespread acclaim for its portrayal of the longest income-tax raid in Indian history on Sardar Inder Singh during the 1980s. A critical and commercial success, the film entered the coveted Rs. 100cr club in India. While the original was rooted in real-life events, the sequel will reportedly take a fictional route, exploring a case crafted by director Rajkumar Gupta, along with writers Ritesh Shah, Jaydeep Yadav, and Karan Vyas.

3/7

Devgn shared pictures from 'Raid 2' set with these actors

On Monday, Devgn shared photos from the set of his upcoming film on Instagram. The picture featured Telugu superstar Ravi Teja performing the mahurat shot. Devgn captioned the post, "New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya [Ravi Teja], for gracing the mahurat shot, (sic)." Per reports, the filming began on Saturday and will take place in Mumbai, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

4/7

Film is slated to hit theaters on November 15

The makers of Raid 2 also unveiled the film's first look on Monday. The poster showcases protagonist IRS Amay's legs and boots, accompanied by the tagline "Amay Patnaik is back." Helmed by Gupta, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 is set to hit theaters on November 15.

5/7

Take a look at the pictures here!

Instagram post A post shared by ajaydevgn on January 8, 2024 at 12:02 pm IST

6/7

Devgn's packed schedule in 2024 with five releases

This year is shaping up to be a busy year for Devgn, with five releases in the pipeline. Commencing the year with Abhishek Kapoor's project featuring his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, he will follow up with the Hindi adaptation of the Gujarati film Vash. Further, Devgn will grace the screens in Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and reprise his iconic role in Rohit Shetty's Singham franchise.

7/7

Poll Who do you think makes a better on-screen pair with Ajay Devgn?