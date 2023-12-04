Here's when Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' trailer will be out

Here's when Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' trailer will be out

By Isha Sharma 12:18 pm Dec 04, 202312:18 pm

'Dunki's trailer will be out on Tuesday

Shah Rukh Khan has scripted history in 2023 with the astonishing success of his two films: Pathaan﻿ in January and Jawan in September. Now, he is back with an early Christmas gift for his fans with Dunki, an immigration drama that will be released on December 21. It marks SRK's debut collaboration with hit filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The film's trailer arrives on Tuesday!

Why does this story matter?

Hirani, who is behind blockbusters such as Sanju and PK, had wanted to collaborate with SRK for years and even offered him Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and 3 Idiots, but the collaboration never came to pass. Now that the stars have aligned, the expectations are high among cine-goers. Importantly, Dunki will also mark SRK's deviation from the action roles he played in Pathaan and Jawan﻿.

The trailer will 'open up the key plot points'

A source told Pinkvilla about the trailer, "With 16 days to go for release, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are ready to introduce the audience to the world of Dunki." "They will open up the key plot points, and give the audience an indication about the heartwarming tale that has got them together." Dunki will clash with Prabhas's Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel.

This is what 'Dunki' team has shared so far

So far, the makers of Dunki have released three assets. The first, "Drop 1" was the film's teaser, which gave us an insight into the film's world and the characters, while "Drop 2," was the song Lutt Putt Gaya, sung by Khan's frequent collaborator Arijit Singh. The most recent was "Drop 3," the song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, crooned by Sonu Nigam.

'Dunki': Plot, supporting actors, budget

The cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. Interestingly, Dunki is touted to be Khan's lowest-budgeted film in six years. "Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier promises to take them to the land of their dreams," says IMDb.

