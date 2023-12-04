Box office collection: 'Parking' seeks stability to survive commercially

Box office collection: 'Parking' seeks stability to survive commercially

Tamil cinema is known for its distinct storytelling and varied content. Harish Kalyan returned to celluloid with a thriller titled Parking. The movie received favorable reviews and is currently pitted against Nayanthara's Annapoorani at the box office. Even though it is lagging a bit behind the social drama, the movie has set the ball rolling commercially and inching closer to the Rs. 2cr mark.

Crucial week lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ramkuamr Balakrishnan directorial earned Rs. 70 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 1.79 crore in India. With big releases like Animal, these films have been sidelined on the commercial front. The cast includes MS Bhaskar, Indhuja, Rama Rajendra, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu, among others. The music is helmed by Sam CS.

