Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' awaits a lucrative weekend

Nov 24, 2023

'Tiger 3' box office collection

Salman Khan is the poster boy of commercial cinema in Bollywood. He delivered two back-to-back Rs. 100+ crore grossers in 2023, the recent one being Tiger 3. The actioner was highly anticipated but is not performing as per expectations. The YRF Spy Universe film has already surpassed the Rs. 400 crore mark globally and is looking for gradual momentum.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maneesh Sharma directorial earned Rs. 4.85 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 254.61 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The fifth installment of the YRF Spy Universe stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, among others. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are seen in cameo roles.

