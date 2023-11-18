Box office: Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' closer to Rs. 40cr

By Isha Sharma 10:46 am Nov 18, 202310:46 am

Box office collection of '12th Fail'

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail is earning plaudits as his career-best performance. Based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's life and reportedly shot with real civil services aspirants, the film has been directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office, but the tussle with Tiger 3 has slowed it down. Nonetheless, it's gradually inching closer to Rs. 40cr.

Looking at film in numbers

Per the figures by trade tracker Sacnilk, on Friday, the social drama added Rs. 92 lakh to its coffer (rough data), taking its total to Rs. 36.86cr. Most of its earnings have come from the Hindi belt. Next week, it will lock horns with films such as the young adult drama Farrey and the Hollywood epic war drama Napoleon, among a few others.

Know more about book that inspired '12th Fail'

The film is a social drama that caters to UPSC civil services aspirants. Several parts of it were shot in Delhi's coaching fulcrum Mukherjee Nagar. It has been adapted from Anurag Pathak's book, 12th Fail: Hara Wahi Jo Lada Nahi. Originally published in Hindi, it was translated into English by Gautam Choubey and Lalit Kumar. It marks Chopra's return to direction after Shikara (2020).

Recently, Chopra thanked audiences for love, support

Chopra recently expressed his gratitude toward the audience for the outstanding response to the film. In a recent video statement, he said, "I went to see the movie in the theaters...and I was overwhelmed because it was a full house." "This love is contagious, it's really making me feel I need to work harder and harder for the rest of my life," he added.

Listen to VVC here

Keep an eye out for Massey's upcoming projects

On the work front, Massey has a string of projects in various stages of production that will be released in the next few months. Among these is the sequel to Netflix's pulpy romance drama Haseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu. Other anticipated projects of his are a romantic comedy directed by debutant Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury that also features Raashii Khanna and Dinesh Vijan's Sector 36.

