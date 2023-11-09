IFFI 2023: Rani Mukerji to host maiden masterclass on cinema

Rani Mukerji to host her first ever masterclass at IFFI 2023

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is slated to host her maiden masterclass at the coveted International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this month. Recognized for her diverse roles in movies such as Hichki, Black, Mardaani, and Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, the actor will impart her knowledge and experiences from her illustrious career at the respected film festival.

Masterclass details and Mukerji's previous IFFI appearance

As per Pinkvilla, Mukerji's masterclass is scheduled for November 26, with esteemed film critic Baradwaj Rangan moderating the event. Although she attended IFFI Goa's opening ceremony in 2013, this will be her first time discussing her craft and journey at the festival.

Mukerji's recent projects and box office success

While Mukerji has taken on fewer film roles lately, her work continues to captivate viewers. Her movies, including the Mardaani series and Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, have achieved significant box-office success. In a past interview, she revealed that she carefully selects scripts and awaits audience reactions, noting, "We as actors are always waiting to get inspired as well."