#NewsBytesExplainer: Looking at the major awards at Cannes Film Festival

May 23, 2023

What are the major awards at the Cannes Film Festival?

Cannes Film Festival is an alluring celebration of cinema, and each year, the film community looks forward to the movies that are screened there. The best films receive critical acclaim, overwhelming reviews, standing ovations, and of course, awards that cement the filmmakers' names in the annals of Cannes history. While the Palme d'Or is the top prize, some others are up for grabs, too.

Grand Prix and Short Film Palme d'Or

The Palme d'Or du court métrage or the Short Film Palme d'Or is awarded to the best short film. The Seine Meets Paris, Metamorphosis, Seaside Woman, and A Gentle Night are some films that have received it. On the other hand, the Grand Prix award is considered the second-best award and was awarded to Close and Stars At Noon last year.

Best Actors, Best Directors

Prix de la mise en scène (Best Director), Prix d'interprétation masculine (Best Actor), and Prix d'interprétation féminine (Best Actress) are some other notable awards of Cannes. In 2022, these three honors were awarded to Park Chan-wook for the romance thriller Decision to Leave, Song Kang-ho for the drama film Broker, and Zar Amir Ebrahimi for the Persian crime thriller drama Holy Spider, respectively.

Queer Palm, Golden Eye

The Queer Palm was established by journalist Franck Finance-Madureira in 2010 and is independently sponsored. Films that have LGBTQ+ themes are considered for it and some of the past recipients include Carol, BPM (Beats per Minute), and Portrait of a Lady on Fire. The Golden Eye goes to the best documentary at the festival and Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes clinched it in 2022.

Some Indians who have won laurels at Cannes

In 1946, Chetan Anand was awarded the Palme d'Or for his breakthrough drama Neecha Nagar. Some other notable recipients include Bimal Roy (International Prize for Do Bigha Zamin), Satyajit Ray (Best Human Document Award for Pather Panchali), Mrinal Sen (Jury Prize Out of Competition for Kharij), Ritesh Batra (Grand Rail d'Or Audience Award for The Lunchbox), and Payal Kapadia (A Night of Knowing Nothing).