Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' gets midnight screening

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 13, 2023, 06:31 pm 2 min read

The upcoming film 'Kennedy' will star Sunny Leone in the lead

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap can rightfully be called one of the veterans of the Cannes Film Festival. Several films by the director have been screened at the prestigious festival in the past. Adding to the list is his passionate project Kennedy, which is slated for a midnight screening at the upcoming festival on the French Riviera. The announcement was made on Cannes's official Twitter handle.

Kashyap has frequently been a part of the Cannes Film Festival. His movies have often been selected under various categories. He has delivered some of the most acclaimed films such as Black Friday and Ugly.

In his two-decade-long career, Kashyap has nearly half a dozen films that have been screened at the festival including Masaan, a film backed by him.

'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt

Starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt, Kennedy is reportedly a gangster film directed by Kashyap. Other details about the venture aren't out. Notably, Kennedy will not be participating in any competition at the fest. The organizers announced various other official selections of films that will be screened at the fest. These include films by Todd Haynes, Wes Anderson, Wim Wenders, and others.

Past films of Kashyap at Cannes

One of the most celebrated works of the filmmaker is Gangs of Wasseypur which gained a cult classic status. It was screened in the independent selection at Cannes Directors' Fortnight 2012. Bombay Talkies, an anthology film, was also screened at the festival in 2013. Among other films that made their way to the festival are Ugly and Raman Raghav 2.0.

Everything to know about Cannes Film Festival

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 16. The festival will open with the screening of Johnny Depp's Jeanne du Barry, a French biographical film directed by Maiwenn. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon will be screened too. The opening ceremony will be telecast live on Brut and France televisions. The festival will conclude on May 27.