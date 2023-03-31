Entertainment

OTT: Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 31, 2023, 12:52 pm 1 min read

Anurag Kashyap is considered to be one of the best filmmakers around the globe. The director is known for his raw storytelling and for making films on human instincts. His recent directorial Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat opened with mixed reviews from critics and viewers. The film got overshadowed by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at the box office and it is premiering on OTT.

Story and cast of the film

The romantic drama is currently streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. The film has two parallel tracks in two different settings. The film explores love as a concept that is different due to several social parameters, yet there is a common hook. The cast includes the amazing Alaya F and Karan Mehta. Vicky Kaushal has a special cameo too.

