Entertainment

'Gaslight' review: Predictable thriller bites more than it can chew

'Gaslight' review: Predictable thriller bites more than it can chew

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 31, 2023, 12:49 pm 4 min read

'Gaslight' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh starrer Gaslight arrived on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Despite having a complex plot and stunning cinematography that takes the film's eerieness several notches higher, it ultimately falls prey to a highly predictable plotline that leaves little to no surprises for the viewer. Eventually, it boils down to an inert project with little going in its favor.

What is 'Gaslight' all about?

The Pavan Kriplani directorial traces the journey of Meesha (Khan), a wheelchair-bound girl who returns to her royal estate Mayagarh after several years to reconcile with her estranged father. However, she soon suspects that he has been killed, and her stepmother Rukmani (Singh) is the femme fatale behind this obnoxious plan. The family's loyal employee Kapil (Massey) aids her as she begins snooping around.

Jumpscares don't scare, exist only for the sake of it

There is often too much going on, only for it to be eventually labeled Meesha's "illusion." Some jumpscares exist only to check off the mandatory thriller criteria and they are either abandoned halfway through or absurdly dug up from the ground. Gaslight is rubbed clean of any engrossment (barring some parts), so much so that when the stakes are high, they don't feel so.

The film also has a tendency to switch gears

The film puts the viewer on a path and promises something, but then swerves and opts for a different track at times, deepening not only Meesha's but our exasperation too. Around an hour into the film, a consequential phone call gives things away and acts as (but isn't) the climax, hinting that Gaslight might be biting off much more than it can safely chew.

There are too many plot points working at once

It's a challenge for Gaslight to stay committed to one track- Meesha's father's disappearance. It tries to shoot arrows in all directions, ultimately not catching any prey. Sometimes, the focus is on the liaison between Meesha's cousin and Rukmani, other times, on Massey's unflinching loyalty, and then, on a completely unnecessary "romance" between Khan and Massey. Forced romances are the bane of intriguing thrillers.

The protagonist had immense potential but to no avail

Gaslight's plot, with its overenthusiastic tendency to squeeze in more than what space allows, stays past its welcome. A rather forced and lecture-esque ending tries to piece everything together and while one of these revelations is certainly surprising, it is not enough to salvage the entire film. A paraplegic protagonist teems with potential (for instance Run on Netflix), but here, it's all but squandered.

Positives: The cinematography is leveraged effectively to create atmospheric tension

Coming to the positive aspects, the cinematography is a sure-shot winner. Some macabre murder shots come out particularly beautifully, like the one where a character is dispatched to death and all we see is a shadow killing him, not the actual murderer. In the showdown in the climax, a torrential downpour and heavy lightning further accentuate the antagonists' menacing, conniving personalities.

Positive 2: Interesting detailing is at work here

Another interesting aspect is the attention to detail. Meesha's estate is called Mayagarh and "maya" translates to illusion, which is fitting considering the film's central narrative. Gaslight also borrows a page out of several classic thrillers with minimal lighting, shadows, and haunting flashbacks even before it swings into action—this is intended to be a fearful tale and the makers want you to know it.

Massey is the only star of this fumbling show

Gaslight belongs more to Massey than to Khan and while it's difficult to elaborate on his character without giving away spoilers, it's safe to say that he has handled his multilayered character with finesse and subtlety. Be it the scenes where he helps Khan or his servant-like gestures in front of Singh, he gives it his all. Khan's character is mostly one-note and unnuanced.

Final take: 'Gaslight' doesn't get a green light from us

Gaslight takes off on a promising note, but (predictably) hits turbulence midway through. It's almost as if it's stuck on a hamster wheel—it runs in circles, with no end in sight. By the time the big reveal happened, I was past the caring point. Massey's performance and the cinematography are key takeaways, but beyond that, Gaslight is difficult to root for. Verdict: 2/5 stars.