Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's 'Ashwatthama' to begin shoot in September

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's ambitious project The Immortal Ashwatthama will reportedly go on the floor this September. The shooting, which will be wrapped up by January 2022, will take place in multiple locations such as UAE, Iceland, and India. The science-fiction superhero film is being helmed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame director Aditya Dhar and is aiming for a 2023 release.

The action-centric film will reportedly have a five-month long marathon schedule before going into post-production. A source also informed, "The film goes on the floors in the month of September with a five-month marathon schedule. The idea is to wrap up the film by January 2022 and being a post-production heavy film, invest time on the edit and post production of the film."

Based on the brave King Ashwatthama from Mahabharata, the film was earlier scheduled to be shot extensively in Europe. However, due to the uncertainty brought over by COVID-19, UAE was made the primary location. There's also a short portion of filming planned in Iceland. "While the recce in the Gulf is done, a team is expected to air dash to Iceland soon," they added.

Some reports suggest that the mega-budget action caper will be made into a franchise with multiple movies. Kaushal and Khan are also undergoing physical training to ace the action sequences. Announcing the project, producer Ronnie Screwvala said, "Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making."

For now, Kaushal has a lot on his plate. The actor, who turned 33 recently, has multiple projects in the works, including Sam Bahadur and the biopic of Sardar Udham Singh. He is also working with Manushi Chhillar in Vijay Krishna Acharya's The Great Indian Family. Kaushal replaced Varun Dhawan in Mr. Lele, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar.