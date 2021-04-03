The biopic based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw now has a name. Starring Vicky Kaushal as Manekshaw, the movie will be titled Sam Bahadur, makers announced on Saturday, which also happens to be the braveheart's birth anniversary. The title announcement video was shared on social media by both Kaushal and the director of the film, Meghna Gulzar.

Announcement Gulzar's poetic voice can be heard in the video

In the video, we can see the names, by which Manekshaw was called, appearing on the screen. In the background, veteran lyricist Gulzar's voice can be heard saying: "Kai naamo se pukare gaye, ek naam se humare hue [Known by many names, this story will be known by one]." Kaushal wrote, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Sam Bahadur," in his caption.

Instagram Post 'The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Sam Bahadur'

Instagram post A post shared by vickykaushal09 on April 3, 2021 at 1:20 pm IST

Role Kaushal's first look had impressed fans and colleagues alike

The same post was shared by Meghna and the film's producer, Ronnie Screwvala. Industry colleagues have also congratulated the Sam Bahadur team. Ishaan Khatter, Guneet Monga, Mukesh Chhabra, and Shoojit Sircar, among others, have left comments. Before this, Kaushal's look from the movie was revealed in 2019, on the death anniversary of Manekshaw. It had gone viral then, impressing all with its authentic portrayal.

Twitter Post A Soldier's Soldier. A Gentleman's Gentleman, Meghna writes

A Soldier’s Soldier.

A Gentleman’s Gentleman.

In remembrance, on the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

It is my honour to tell the story of one of India's greatest war heroes, with @vickykaushal09essaying the historic man!@RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/Ry4J7EIFjN — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) June 27, 2019

Real life 'Capturing his spirit..is of the highest importance to me'

The film is touted to follow the life of the celebrated soldier, who's credited with leading India during the 1971 war against Pakistan, as the Army Chief. Speaking about the film, Kaushal had said, "He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me (sic)."

Films Kaushal will team up with his 'Uri' director again