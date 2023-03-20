Entertainment

OTT: Disney+ acquires 'Mobile 101, a Nokia Story'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 20, 2023, 04:54 pm 1 min read

'Mobile 101, a Nokia Story' has been acquired by Disney+

Mobile 101, a Nokia Story, a series revolving around the rise and fall of Finnish phone company Nokia has been acquired by Disney+ and Walter Presents. This Maarit Lalli directorial was produced by Rabbit Films and premiered in 2022. It received both critical and commercial acclaim. The six-episodic series revolves around Nokia's journey from rubber boots to mobiles.

Cast and other exciting details

It also shows how the company shaped a generation of mobile phone users. The cast includes Satu Tuuli Karhu, Emil Kihlstrom, Sampo Sarkola, and Akul Sipola, among others. Jonathan Tuovinen of Rabbit Films said, "We are extremely happy to announce this first round of international sales of Mobile 101 and to bring this quintessentially Finnish story to audiences outside of the Nordics."

