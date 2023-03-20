Entertainment

Rohit Shetty announces Marathi debut, shares trailer

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 20, 2023, 04:52 pm 1 min read

Rohit Shetty announced his Marathi debut

Rohit Shetty has created a genre for himself over the years. The king of commercial cinema is doing great work and is now venturing into Marathi cinema for the first time. There's a twist! Shetty is venturing as a producer and his upcoming film School College Ani Life is ready to hit the theaters on April 14. It is helmed by Vihan Suryavanshi.

Details of the upcoming film

The upcoming film is a slice-of-life drama chronicling the school and college life romance. It is headlined by Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Parab. Shetty posted the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "My Marathi audience always asked me when will you produce a Marathi film?... So here it is..." He is gearing up for his next directorial Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone.

