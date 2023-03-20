Entertainment

Box office: 'Shazam 2' first weekend collections are underwhelming

Box office: 'Shazam 2' first weekend collections are underwhelming

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 20, 2023, 04:49 pm 1 min read

'Shazam 2' box office collection

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the recent most release of DC Studios and it performed way below expectations at the global box office. As per early trends, the David F Sandberg directorial was predicted to rake in $35M at the opening weekend from 4,071 theaters in the US. The film earned $30.5M on the opening weekend as per the studio estimates.

Collection and cast details

The first installment of Shazam earned $53.5M on its opening weekend in 2019. It received mixed reviews from critics and holds a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel features Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, and Lucy Liu. The film was in buzz before its release. Let's hope it picks up some pace at the box office.

Twitter Post

With $30 million, #ShazamFuryOfTheGods landed one of the lowest box office starts for a DC universe film, ahead of pandemic-era releases like “Wonder Woman 1984” ($16.7 million) and “The Suicide Squad” ($26 million). https://t.co/OoNPpqEQJ9 — Variety (@Variety) March 19, 2023