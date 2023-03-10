Jenna Ortega to star in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice 2'
Actor Jenna Ortega, who is currently basking in the success of Netflix's Wednesday, will be starring in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2. As per a report on Variety, Ortega will be essaying the role of Lydia Deetz's daughter. Beetlejuice was a critically acclaimed film in 1988 and had a good run at the box office, too. Fans are rooting for the sequel.
'Beetlejuice 2' is in talks for a decade now
This sequel will mark Ortega's second collaboration with Burton as the latter served as the co-director and executive producer on Wednesday. Michael Keaton will reprise the role of the titular character Beetlejuice—a bio-exorcist. The original cast included Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis. The makers are in talks for the sequel for more than a decade.
Twitter Post
Jenna Ortega is eyeing a role in Tim Burton’s #Beetlejuice2. The #Wednesday star is in talks to play the daughter of Lydia Deetz, portrayed by Winona Ryder in the original film. https://t.co/SHwDGRePIC pic.twitter.com/uIG3srmLPe— Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2023