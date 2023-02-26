Entertainment

Robert De Niro's 'About My Father' to release in India

Robert De Niro's 'About My Father' will release on May 26 in India

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro will soon be seen headlining About My Father, a comedy-drama co-starring Sebastian Maniscalco. The film is gearing up for its theatrical premiere on May 26 worldwide and will release on the same day in India, too. PVR Pictures and Lionsgate will release the Laura Terruso directorial, which also features Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, and David Rasche, here.

Tw-time Oscar winner De Niro is regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time. His stature has grown globally through his work in films such as The Godfather Part II, Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Cape Fear, Raging Bull, Heat, Casino, and Midnight Run.

Thus, loyal fans will flock to the theaters to watch About My Father only for the legendary veteran!

PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani said in a statement, "About My Father is one such picture that will undoubtedly make our fans joyful and hearty. In fact, it's worth noting that Robert De Niro himself is quite picky about the projects he chooses to work on." "So, we're looking forward to seeing him lift the bar again with this flick." Sounds interesting, doesn't it?

About My Father reportedly revolves around (Maniscalco) and his father, Salvo (De Niro), as they spend a few days with his fiancé's wealthy yet quirky family. The gathering, however, becomes a cultural confrontation, leading Sebastian and Salvo to understand the "true meaning of family." It not only promises to be a laughter riot but also aims to deliver an emotional message.

De Niro will next be seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by ace filmmaker Martin Scorcese and co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio. He has also been signed for Barry Levinson's Wise Guys, a period drama set in the mid-20th century. De Niro is also slated to share screen space with Vera Farmiga and Rose Byrne in Tony Goldwyn's Inappropriate Behavior.